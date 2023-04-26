Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $38.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $40.09. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Barnes Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Barnes Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Barnes Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

