Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs (NYSEARCA:ATMP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 67,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 25,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATMP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,048,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,776 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Select MLP ETNs in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000.

