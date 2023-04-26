Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 231.8% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNIY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of BKNIY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 619. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.0772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

