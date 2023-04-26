Bank OZK (OZKAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.
Bank OZK Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OZKAP opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $20.87.
About Bank OZK
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank OZK (OZKAP)
- It May Finally Be Time To Buy 3M
- Should Verizon Be In Your Income Portfolio?
- Already a 2023 Two-Bagger, DraftKings May Be Headed for Third
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.