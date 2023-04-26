Bank OZK (OZKAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZKAP opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.30. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

See Also

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.