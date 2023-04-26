Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Performance

BMRC stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $295.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Marin Bancorp

Institutional Trading of Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $26,487.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,344,000 after buying an additional 21,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,866,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 290,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

