Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.10). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $37.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 7.6 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BMRC. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

BMRC stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $295.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.08.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Marin Bancorp

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,600.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,535.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 96,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 290,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

