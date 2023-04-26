Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 3.7 %

BOH stock opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Compass Point lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 43.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 32.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

