Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,942,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,750,840. The firm has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

