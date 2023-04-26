Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 22,750,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,856,336. The company has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

