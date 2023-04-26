Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.97. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 4,013 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 58.6% during the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 790,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Featured Articles

