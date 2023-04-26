BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) PT Lowered to $73.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

BANF traded down $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.74. 32,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,964. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $70.76 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.09%. As a group, analysts expect that BancFirst will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 1,128,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,982,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BancFirst by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after buying an additional 22,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

