BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BancFirst stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.42. 12,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,927. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $72.49 and a 52-week high of $118.07.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.73%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BancFirst by 117.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter worth $324,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

