Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

NYSE BALL traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

