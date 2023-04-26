AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $26.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.29, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $124,306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $373,337,905.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 176.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.