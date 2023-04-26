AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.11 and last traded at $32.11. 258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.54.

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000.

About AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF

The AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (SOGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The De-SPAC index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides inverse exposure to the daily performance of The De-SPAC Index. SOGU was launched on May 19, 2021 and is managed by AXS Investments.

