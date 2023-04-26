Axie Infinity Market Cap Achieves $930.57 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $930.57 million and approximately $33.91 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.02 or 0.00028296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019885 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001246 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,347.37 or 1.00003552 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,018,503 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

