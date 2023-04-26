AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

LON:AJOT opened at GBX 119.09 ($1.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £166.46 million and a PE ratio of -2,395.00. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 124.23 ($1.55). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 119.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 114.25.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Company Profile

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

