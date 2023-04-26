AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.54-$2.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.59. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.21-$10.61 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,161. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $245.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,467,000 after acquiring an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 505.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 233,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 195,056 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

