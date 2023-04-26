Avalanche Price Tops $17.64 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $17.64 or 0.00062334 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.77 billion and approximately $200.70 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 423,006,536 coins and its circulating supply is 326,943,816 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

