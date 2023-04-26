Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Gap Down to $211.69

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $211.69, but opened at $203.13. Automatic Data Processing shares last traded at $206.56, with a volume of 519,669 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 209,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 61,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

