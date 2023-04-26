Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.76

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 432670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACB. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.45 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.31 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.31.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$265.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$69.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

