AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Decreased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,851,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,940,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $123.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

