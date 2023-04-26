ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 456,574 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 153% from the previous session’s volume of 180,534 shares.The stock last traded at $2.12 and had previously closed at $2.36.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Trading of ATRenew

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth $3,824,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 847,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 654,229 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 4th quarter worth $1,445,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of ATRenew by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 228,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

