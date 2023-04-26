Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $149.74 and last traded at $149.73. Approximately 253,496 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,190,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of -109.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $1,337,495.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,877,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,114,166.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $1,337,495.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,877,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $46,153,832. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,987,000 after acquiring an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,943,000 after buying an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after buying an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.