Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AUB stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

AUB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.