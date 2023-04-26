Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Monday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.71.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 4.7 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 59.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 90,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 8,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

