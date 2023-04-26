Atb Cap Markets Comments on Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of CPG opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.21. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

