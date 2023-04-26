ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0759 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $13.01.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASAZY. Citigroup cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.40.

(Get Rating)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.