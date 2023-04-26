ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Short Interest Up 800.0% in April

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASM International Stock Down 3.0 %

ASMIY stock traded down $10.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.99. 3,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.86. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $407.09.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $740.06 million for the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 24.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASM International will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About ASM International

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASM International from €375.00 ($416.67) to €378.00 ($420.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ASM International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.20.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

