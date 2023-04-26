AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Down 9.4%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating) shares were down 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 38,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 336% from the average daily volume of 8,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.
About AsiaBaseMetals
AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.
