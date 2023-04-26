Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43, Briefing.com reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ABG stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,034. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,247,000 after acquiring an additional 162,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

