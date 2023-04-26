Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.63 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $266.58 million and $9.63 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $7.98 or 0.00026856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,724.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00413074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00117104 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

