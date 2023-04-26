Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.48. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

