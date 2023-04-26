Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Sells 32,682 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,682 shares during the quarter. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 101,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IAGG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 229,232 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $53.61.

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

