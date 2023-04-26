Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 17.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $77,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,296,867,950,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. 30.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

DIA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $335.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,741. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $330.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.