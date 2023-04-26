Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPMD stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.73.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
- Growth vs Value Investing: What Are the Differences?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.