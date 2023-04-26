Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 221,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 177.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 63,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 40,871 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $969,000.

Get SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:WIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,687. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.76.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (WIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-linked government bonds from non-US developed nations as well as emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.