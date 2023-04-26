Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $6.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 1.4% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,017,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,661,000 after buying an additional 12,316,375 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,462.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,403,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,305,304 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 844.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,858,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.33. 1,772,927 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.94. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.