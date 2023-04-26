Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 62,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.14. The company had a trading volume of 254,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,877. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

