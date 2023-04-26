Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,122. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.66.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
