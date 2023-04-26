Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.32 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $54.52 million and $2.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000232 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004479 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003450 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,537,112 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

