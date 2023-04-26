Arjuna Capital Sells 376 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Arjuna Capital cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at about $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after buying an additional 1,240,180 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 363.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.61. 259,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

