Arjuna Capital Purchases Shares of 7,583 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.02. 355,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.35 and a 12 month high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

