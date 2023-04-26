Arjuna Capital Increases Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital owned about 0.05% of Haemonetics worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HAE stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $82.87. 23,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,479. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.26.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

