Arjuna Capital Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.11.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. 1,255,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

