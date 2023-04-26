Arjuna Capital Has $1.82 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 560.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. 530,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,630. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.21.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.