Arjuna Capital Grows Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,108. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $158.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

