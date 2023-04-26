Arjuna Capital Buys 2,932 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,108,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 127,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 97,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 112.4% in the third quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 95,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after buying an additional 50,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

