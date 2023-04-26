Arjuna Capital Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Mills by 56,697.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 857,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,703,000 after acquiring an additional 856,126 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after purchasing an additional 774,961 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 209.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 790,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,592,000 after purchasing an additional 535,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $33,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.69. 517,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,353,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $88.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

