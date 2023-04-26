Arjuna Capital Acquires 934 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 1.2% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,811. The company has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

